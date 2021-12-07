Stillwater candidates for February elections have yet to draw opponents after two days of filing.
The deadline to file for February municipal and board of education seats throughout Payne County is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Will Joyce, who is seeking re-election to the No. 5 Councilor seat, the mayoral position, filed Monday and thus far remains unopposed. The same goes for Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Tim Riley, who filed for re-election to his Ward 2 seat on Monday. Board positions are chosen by the active board, not voters.
There were four new filings Tuesday.
Jon Slinkard joins Stephen Orton in the Cushing City Commission Seat 3 race. John Moran filed for Cushing City Commission Seat 4, and is currently unopposed. Glencoe Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 2 had its first filing Tuesday, with Dawn Frank. Sherri Huneycutt is the first person to file for the Meridian Technology Center Office No. 2.
Outside of the February elections, the Stillwater City Council will also have replace outgoing Councilor John Wedlake, who resigned Monday. That position will be chosen by the current council from a pool of applicants.
The Board of Education primaries and municipal general elections will be Tuesday, Feb. 8. Two Stillwater tax proposals have also been added to that Feb. 8 ballot, a 3-percent increase to the visitors’ tax and a 1-cent sales tax for roads that repeals the current half-cent sales tax that provides money to the City’s pavement management program.
MUNICIPAL FILINGS:
Stillwater Councilor No. 5, Mayor
Will Joyce
Cushing City Commission No. 3
Stephen Orton
Jon Slinkard (DAY 2)
Cushing City Commission No. 4
John Moran (DAY 2)
Yale City Commission Seat 1
Brian Porter
Michael Strader
Yale City Commission Seat 2
Jason Brown
BOARD OF EDUCATION FILINGS:
Stillwater Public Schools Office No. 2
Tim Riley
Cushing Public Schools Office No. 2
Shawn Hubble
Glencoe Public Schools Office No. 2
Dawn Frank (DAY 2)
Oak Grove Public Schools Office No. 2
Tanner Munsell
Perkins-Tyron Public Schools Office No. 2
Dustin Bledsoe
Yale Public Schools Office No. 2
Curtis Morphew
Meridian Technology Center Office No. 2
Sherri Huneycutt (DAY 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.