Stillwater now has double the number of confirmed active cases than it had total confirmed positive cases the first four months of the pandemic.
Throughout May, based on testing data provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Stillwater never grew to more than 22 total cases. And, by the end of the month, held solid to 22 total recoveries and kept that number going for more than a week.
It was also about that time that Stillwater, and the state, returned to Phase 3 of its re-opening plan. Payne County began Phase III open May 28, which allowed for unrestricted staffing of workers for most employers. Stillwater had already been allowing some non-essential businesses to re-open but businesses like restaurants and bars were still expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines of keeping patrons 6 feet apart.
The State Health Department and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration announced on June 1 that it would stop providing the public with city-level COVID-19 data. The reason given was that the initial emergency order was being lifted, and that entities providing the data would no longer be obligated. State Attorney Gen. Mike Hunter responding with a statement that said the health department could provide the data with no legal obstacles.
It wasn’t long after that, Stillwater’s numbers began spiking. Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce began providing a breakdown on Twitter.
Saturday, June 13: 22(!) new cases.High % of young adults in these numbers. Many asymptomatic or mild symptoms. Virus is spreading quietly, but quickly.If you’re been at the bars or at parties, go get tested, and stay away from others until you get results. #StoptheSpread https://t.co/rCno1Xm8Cg— Mayor Will Joyce (@stillwaterwill) June 13, 2020
“Monday, June 8: 3 new cases
Tuesday, June 9: 1 new case
Wednesday, June 10: 3 new cases
Thursday, June 11: 6 new cases
Friday, June 12: 12 new cases
Total: 25 new COVID cases in Stillwater.”
The next day, Joyce posted:
Saturday, June 13: 22(!) new cases,
“High % of young adults in these numbers. Many asymptomatic or mild symptoms. Virus is spreading quietly, but quickly.
If you’re been at the bars or at parties, go get tested, and stay away from others until you get results. #StoptheSpread”
As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Stillwater had 75 total cases, with only 23 of those listed as recoveries. Payne County has 100 confirmed cases with 45 listed as recovered. Stillwater has 52 of the known active cases. There are also active cases in Perkins (1), Glencoe (1), but none listed for Cushing nor Yale. Cushing still has the county’s lone fatality attributed to COVID-19.
Another data set that has to be re-established were cases for nursing homes by county. Payne County has never been reported as having a case in one of its nursing homes.
Several Stillwater businesses have self-reported taking new precautions after employees tested positive. Among those that have taken extra measures were Hideaway Pizza, Red Rock Bakery, Eskimo Joe’s and Dupree Sports.
Most new cases are coming from people in the 18-35 age range. Addressing the spike this weekend, the state health department reported that a large number of new cases was linked to indoor events but did not list which events.
State Numbers
Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped out at 8,231, a 2% increase compared to Saturday's 8,073, OSDH data shows.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Sunday were 130 in the 0-4 age range, 406 in the 5-17 age range, 2,389 in the 18-35 age range, 1,811 in the 36-49 age range, 1,684 in the 50-64 age range and 1,811 in the 65 and older age range. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 47.2, according to OSDH data. Of those testing positive, 4,306 or 52.31%, have been female, and 3,896, or 47.33%, have been male. Twenty-nine are listed as "unknown" gender, according to OSDH data on Sunday.
Of the overall 359 deaths in the state, 289, or 80.50%, have been 65 and older; 57, or 15.88%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 8, or 2.23%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 5, or 1.39%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 182 or 50.7%, than women, 177 or 49.3%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Sunday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.2, according to OSDH.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.7% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
COVID-19 Testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
With the Payne County Health Department, the testing is provided freely, but still requires an appointment. In Stillwater the number to set up an appointment is 405-372-8200, in Cushing it’s 918-225-3377.
