A new project is brewing at Stillwater Junior High School. The Student Council service project committee along with Special Education teachers started a coffee cart.
“The goal is to bring education and practical experience to our special needs students,” said Jaycee Ardrey, a special education teacher at SJHS. “It is great to see student council and peer partners working with our kids to make coffee for teachers.”
It’s been a big hit.
“We wanted to start a project that would be easy to run, make an impact and be sustainable,” said Katherine Waits, president of SJHS student council. “The first coffee cart was a huge success.”
On Monday, the students pass out coffee order forms. Tuesday they are collected and the forms are folded into the special education curriculum for math and English. On Friday, the students meet before school to prepare the coffee and pass them out to teachers and staff.
“We have to shout out to Aspen Coffee Company,” Waits said. “Especially Matt Johnston and Jeremy Bale. They donated so much to this project to get us started.”
The teachers are charged $1 per coffee and an extra cost is incurred for additions such as milk and flavoring. The students also offer tea, hot chocolate, and chai. The cart should be self-sustainable moving forward.
“This allows the special needs students the opportunity to work with money,” Ardrey said. “They talk to teachers they don’t know to develop their social skills. It’s an incredibly well-rounded project.”
The coffee cart will be offered every Friday to teachers and staff at SJHS.
“Working beside these kids is my favorite thing,” said Waits. “I love that this cart allows us all to spend more time together. It benefits the teachers with great coffee, the special needs kids with skills and fun, and unites our entire school.”
