A Stillwater Junior High teacher was arrested Tuesday after being accused of lewd proposals to a minor.
Alberto Morejon, 27, of Stillwater, has been accused of contacting a former student through electronic devices.
According to the press release, a concerned parent contacted the Stillwater Police Department on May 12. The parent told SPD they were concerned about their minor child’s relationship with a former teacher.
During the course of the investigation, Morejon was identified as a current Stillwater Public School employee.
Stillwater Public School released a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday, confirming the incident.
"SPS administration had no knowledge of this matter prior to this notification and has no additional information other than what is included in the Stillwater Police Department media release," SPS Superintendent Dr. Marc Moore wrote.
Morejon was a key figure in the Oklahoma teacher walkout in 2018. He started the Facebook Page “Oklahoma Teacher Walkout – The Time Is Now!”
Moore said they can't release any additional information.
"District administration will cooperate fully with both the Stillwater Police Department and Payne County District Attorney as they conduct any future investigation related to this arrest," he said.
The case is being presented to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
