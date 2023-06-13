Looking for a way to get your kids out of the house? Then, head to the Stillwater Public Library for the fun activities the staff hosts almost every Tuesday through Saturday.
Each summer, the library hosts Summer Reading, a program dedicated to the obvious – reading during the summer. The program encourages kids to read through the summer months and track that reading in order to keep their minds sharp, which helps them stay in the rhythm of learning as they prepare to go back to school.
Summer Reading is not just about reading, though. The program also hosts many educational shows and performances that encourage families to visit the library.
Educational events are set for every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., including some events on Thursdays. Some examples include theatre performances, magic shows and science shows.
This week, the library scheduled a science show hosted by Mad Science. Mad Science is a company based out of Oklahoma City that offers workshops and programs to schools, libraries and non-profits. The company has traveled to Stillwater for the summer reading program for many years.
“We like to have at least one science show per summer, as its always very popular and the kids really respond well to it,” said Stillwater Children Services Librarian Elizabeth Murray.
The library schedules performances hosted by companies all over Oklahoma. Sometimes, the library even schedules with companies in surrounding states that are willing to make the drive to Stillwater.
These performances are something that the library loves to do for the kids and families in the community. Year-round education is important for kids.
Murray said that the kids are always excited to come to the library and learn something new during a performance. The kids view the show as entertainment, but in reality, they are learning educational concepts.
Plus, these programs are free and the shows are open to the public of all ages. The library hopes that these two benefits will encourage families to stop by the building.
“Sometimes you just need that extra motivation to make it out of the house or plan your day around all your activities,” Murray said. “By knowing that you have a free, fun and safe educational activity for your kids, a lot more families are willing to make the drive down to our building.”
These programs help the library promote reading, which is what the library is all about.
“Of course, once they’re here, you have to stop and get some books!” Murray said.
