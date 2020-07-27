Stillwater long-term care facility reports COVID-19 case

A long-term care center in Stillwater announced Sunday the facility has a confirmed case of COVID-19. Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Administrator Donald Lewis made the announcement via Facebook.
“Resident safety is our top priority,” Lewis wrote. “We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the local health department.”
This came just two days after Westhaven announced that it had remained COVID-19 free and would begin moving into Phase 2 of its reopening, which would have allowed family members willing to follow social distancing guidelines to visit their loved ones for the first time in months.
With the diagnosis, access to Westhaven has been strictly limited to employees and authorized vendors.
“We encourage you to call our center at 405-743-1140 for updates on the status of your loved one,” Lewis wrote. “We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus. We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting, or other social media formats. We will contact you if your loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.”
As of Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had logged 1,278 statewide cases and 231 deaths, more than 18% mortality, among residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
Two cases have already been recorded at long-term care facilities in Payne County, which has been relatively fortunate.
Other communities where COVID-19 has gotten a foothold in long-term care facilities have not fared as well.
Bartlesville, a town about the same size as Stillwater in Washington County, has recorded fewer total cases, 428. But its death toll is much higher at 37. Washington County long-term care facilities have reported 189 cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.
Grove, a town of just over 6,600 in Delaware County, has recorded 165 total cases and 16 deaths. Delaware County long-term care facilities have reported 75 cases and all deaths in the county to date have been associated with long-term care.
Westhaven’s announcement came the same weekend Stillwater saw its second COVID-19 related death, as reported over the weekend by the Oklahoma Department of Health.
The department doesn’t release information on individual deaths, so nothing is known at this time about the case, including the age of the patient or any other demographic information.
