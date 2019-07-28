There are always those people who you feel you know even if you have never talked with them.
For many people in Stillwater that person is Nettie Vick, a spirited lady who cruises around town in her motorized wheelchair, and who was recently selected to receive a Habitat for Humanity home.
Stephanie Hesser, the executive director for Habitat, said Vick, who was born in Stillwater in 1957 and has lived and worked in town since then, was approved for the house in May after applying in February.
Like other Habitat clients, Vick went through the two-step application process, with one part dedicated to figuring out the future homeowner’s credit history and the next to see if they can make the mortgage payments.
Vick was a strong candidate for a house because her mobility limitations weren’t being met in her current living space, so she needed better accommodations.
Hesser said Habitat understands the problems those with mobility issues experience on a day-to-day basis, as they are working on a similar ADA compatible house for another client, Allie Williams, who has muscular dystrophy.
“It will be built completely accessible for her,” Hesser said. “Fully ADA compatible, so she will have the best accessibility in her house with ramps in and out, of course, all the same things we have done for Allie.”
Vick’s house will have two bedrooms and one bathroom, which for her is the most important part of the house. With limited range of motion in her legs and knees, Vick said tubs that are too tall can impede her ability to get in and out easily.
“That’s the whole key to my life is having a big bathroom,” Vick said.
Like all of the houses that Habitat builds, this one will require a special effort from a dedicated group of volunteers. Led by construction manager Charlie Peterson, these volunteers battle the weather to get each project done, sometimes showing up before dawn in the summer to make sure they can make progress each day.
Part of Habitat’s initiative and goal is to create a community of Habitat homes near each other. Hesser said this is dependent on what lots are donated, for Habitat doesn’t have the funding to actively seek and purchase lots, but recently they have been able to build a few of the houses in the same area.
Because Habitat has to pay for the materials and things that are needed to build the house, donations of any sort, whether they be land, monetary or any other kind, are important. With the houses being sold at no profit Hesser said it is always great to have good partnerships with local businesses and lot owners.
“We have a lot of businesses that can’t fully donate (materials) to us because they’re a small business, but they sell it to us at cost,” Hesser said. “I don’t know what their margins are, but I assume in my head that’s a 50 percent donation on their part. So that’s a big deal.”
Other than the parts of the house that require a license, such as plumbing and electricity, all of Habitat’s houses are built through the efforts of volunteers and partnerships with Sunnybrook Christian Church and students at Meridian Technology Center.
“They’ve been doing work on our houses as basically a hands-on learning lab for them,” Hesser said. “And they’re actually going to build one of our houses start to finish.”
The partnership with Sunnybrook has also been a huge help in minimizing the labor for the other volunteers. Hesser said members of their congregation will meet on a Saturday morning and put together modular pieces of the house walls in an hour and a half.
Along with the help from these volunteers, each person or household who is receiving a house has to put in at least 200 hours of volunteer work or sweat equity, which family or friends can help with 30 percent of.
That will look different for Vick, who has limited mobility after suffering an injury at work 25 years ago, but she has a plan for that.
“I know how to make sure (the volunteers) have plenty of water,” Vick said. “I’ve been riding all over Stillwater before this heat took place, buying guys water and giving it to them.”
Vick said she is definitely excited to have better accessibility in her now home which Hesser said Habitat should be ready to start construction on around the Spring of 2020.
