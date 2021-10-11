Maddie Parker, a Junior at Stillwater High School and head of SMAC said she is excited Jump4SMAC has returned, since it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
“Yes, so this has been around since SMAC was a thing, and this is the first year since COVID because we didn’t do it last year,” she said. “So, we’re excited to bring everyone back.”
The event was Monday morning at SHS Pioneer Stadium, and several schools were present.
“So we actually have to do one free event a year so we chose this free event to get elementary schools involved. So this is our one free event that we do,” she said. “All the fourth and fifth graders from every elementary school come and just jump rope.”
Parker said most of the schools came, except for Christian Academy, Skyline and Westwood.
She said SMAC is hoping to raise around $250,000 this year through various fundraisers.
“SMAC is a really great thing to be involved in and if you ever get the chance to donate or come to an event, it’s a great opportunity," she said.
