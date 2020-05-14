Stillwater man accused of April hit-and-run arrested after high-speed chase

A Stillwater man is being charged in an April hit-and-run that injured a Stillwater bicyclist, following his arrest after leading police on a high-speed pursuit earlier this week.
Stanton McVey, 34, of Stillwater, was charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, and police say that a vehicle reported stolen from Cushing was involved in the April 21 incident. While investigating McVey, they believe he may have been involved in multiple automobile thefts.
In April, the Stillwater Police Department responded to Boomer Road and Washington Street after bicyclist, Zhenying Zhang, of Stillwater was struck by a black sedan with tinted windows as they headed northbound.
SPD Capt. Kyle Gibbs said Zhang was launched from the bicycle and landed on the pavement.
According to SPD, McVey continued driving north and never stopped the vehicle. Zhang suffered severe head injuries.
Gibbs said the video footage from a business showed the vehicle McVey was driving, a black Hyundai Elantra.
After an anonymous tip on April 30, officers recovered the vehicle behind a hotel. The Elantra was stolen in late march from Cushing, Gibbs said.
“Additionally, investigators received information from callers indicating Stanton McVey was the driver at the time of the collision,” Gibbs said.
On Tuesday, SPD received a report from a victim who said her wallet and vehicle were stolen by an acquaintance. The victim named McVey as the suspect and said it was stolen between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The stolen vehicle was a purple 2010 Chevy Traverse with Oklahoma tags.
Gibbs said an officer was checking the area where the victim’s ID was found and observed the stolen vehicle.
“The officer began following westbound on 6th Ave. as well as, guiding other officers to assist with a traffic stop of the vehicle,” Gibbs said.
McVey entered into a pursuit after rapidly accelerating in an attempt to elude officers.
He led officers on a pursuit east and north, until officers terminated the pursuit near Prairie Road and Airport Road.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle on SH108 south of Glencoe.
McVey reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Richmond and Clay Road.
“McVey was arrested and charged with eluding officers, possession of a stolen vehicle after former conviction of a felony (AFCF), possession of a controlled dangerous substance and other charges stemming from the theft of the Chevy Traverse and the May 12th pursuit,” Gibbs said.
Bond was set at $25,000. McVey will appear in Payne County District Court on Tuesday.
