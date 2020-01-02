On Dec. 21, officers were dispatched to an address in the 2000 block of North Perkins Road in reference to a burglary in progress.
The affidavit stated, “My dispatch stated there was a black male wearing all black clothes who had kicked in the door of the apartment while the female resident was inside.”
The alleged suspect, Gage Obrien Miller, was identified by the female resident as the person breaking in.
Once the female resident called the cops, she stated Miller ran south through the apartment complex.
According to the affidavit, “Sgt. Wilson requested a warrant check on Miller and found that he had two city warrants through the City of Stillwater, and they were in-hand.”
Officer Cory Westbrook went to check on the victim to see if an ambulance was needed, the victim stated Miller kicked in her door, assaulted her and then fled on foot.
Miller was located under a staircase on the 2000 block North Perkins Road. Miller was placed in wrist restraints by officer Rudluff.
Rudluff had stated Miller was intoxicated and could smell an alcoholic odor on his breath and on him.
In the affidavit it stated Miller made multiple comments about being drunk to officer Rudluff. Miller was arrested for his warrants and public intoxication. He was transported to the city jail by officer Rudluff.
Miller has been charged with public intoxication, domestic assault and battery and first degree burglary.
Perkins man found with weed during suspected DUI
At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, Blaine Duncan was arrested in the 300 block of West Airport as the alleged driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry.
The Toyota Camry was called in as a possible impaired driver who was said to be driving left of center.
Kurt Merrill, the investigating officer found Duncan to be unsteady on his feet with slurred speech.
According to the affidavit, “His eyes were droopy and glassy, his mannerisms were lethargic, and he had an odor of an alcoholic beverage about his breath and person.”
Officer Merrill had Duncan perform the standard field sobriety tests. In the affidavit it stated, “after his attempt I found he had six of six clues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus, six of eight clues on the walk and turn, and one of four clues on an incomplete one leg stand test.”
Duncan was placed under arrest for DUI, during inventory of his car an open bottle of vodka was found under the driver’s seat. A glass pipe with burnt marijuana and two grams of marijuana was found in the center console.
Duncan was transported to the Stillwater Municipal Jail where he submitted to the states breath test.
The affidavit stated the results of the test put Duncan at a 0.25 BrAC g/210L.
