A Stillwater man was accused of child sex abuse in Payne County, he has not been found.
Clayton Eugene Rogers, 23, was accused of sexual assault by a minor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged incident occurred during the week of March 18-22, 2019.
Stillwater Police Officer Kyle Bruce was the responding officer in the incident.
According to the report, the 13-year-old was asleep when awakened by Rogers, a family friend.
The victim said Rogers asked to have sex with the minor, and upon refusal, Rogers made a threat to the minor.
The alleged threat was that Rogers would tell the family member the minor requested sexual actions with Rogers.
The minor stated they were afraid, resulting in compliance to commit sexual acts with Rogers.
According to the affidavit, the Saville center completed a medical examination.
The examination showed that a sexual act had occurred with the minor.
The incident occurred within the city limits of Stillwater.
A warrant was issued for Rogers, and bond was set at $75,000.
Rogers had a protective order served against him in January.
According to the Oklahoma Court Records, he was served the protective order in Kansas at the Meade County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Under Sheriff Nancy Mitchell, Payne County sent a warrant for Rogers to the Meade County Sheriff's Office.
Mitchell said Rogers was in Kansas in January and he may still be residing there.
