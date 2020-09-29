Stillwater man accused of domestic abuse by strangulation

Marvin Leon Sample III, 29, of Stillwater, was arrested at 4:28 a.m. Sept. 21 for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Jonathan Brese was dispatched at 3:58 a.m. to the 600 block of E. Redbud Drive regarding a domestic in progress.
“Stillwater dispatch was informed that ‘get your hands off me’ could be heard coming from an adjacent apartment to the reporting party’s apartment,” Brese wrote in the affidavit.
The reporting party alleged the screaming was coming from the opposite side of the building.
Brese wrote in the affidavit he processed on foot to the side of the apartment While he was checking the two first floor apartments the officer heard screaming and banging coming from an upstairs apartment.
Brese made his way to the apartment where the screaming was heard.
“I could hear a male subject screaming profanities and throwing objects inside the apartment. I immediately knocked on the door and the male subject opened the door,” Brese alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Sample told the officer the argument was only verbal and wasn’t physical.
Brese spoke to the victim who was “visibly shaking.” The officer had the victim step outside to separate Sample and the victim.
Brese and Sample went into the living room, Sample continued to say nothing became physical.
Officer Brese joined Officer Alonzo Cordova outside to speak with the victim.
According to the affidavit, Brese observed red marks and bruising around the victim’s throat and her voice was low and raspy.
Brese placed Sample under arrest and transported him to the jail at The Stillwater Police Department.
Sample was booked without incident.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and Sample is to have no contact with the victim.
He will be in court Tuesday to appear with counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.