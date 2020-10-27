Gary James Rose Jr., 28, of Stillwater, was arrested Oct. 9 in the 5000 block of South Perkins Road.
Stillwater officers Brett Moore and Josh Carson were eastbound on Miller Avenue approaching Main Street when they observed a vehicle that failed to stop behind the painted stop bar.
“As the light at the intersection turned green, I activated my emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop,” Moore alleged in the affidavit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the vehicle immediately pulled in to the Brown’s Bottle Shop parking lot and continued driving.
Sgt. Shawn Millermon attempted to pull into the south side of the parking lot off Virginia Avenue. The vehicle attempted to drive around Sgt. Millermon, he then activated the emergency lights.
According to the affidavit the driver “immediately accelerated westbound on Virgina.”
Moore activated his siren and began pursuing the vehicle.
“The vehicle ran the stop sign at Virginia and Husband turning southbound on Husband. As the vehicle turned southbound on Husband, Detective Carson was operating my in car radio and informed dispatch we were initiating pursuit,” Moore wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, during pursuit a man jumped out of the rear driver’s side door.
The vehicle continued and went eastbound on Elm Avenue and officers continued the pursuit.
“The vehicle turned southbound on Main and began weaving in and out of traffic as it continued running through stop signs and traffic signals,” Moore wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said as the vehicle continued leading officers on pursuit, the driver disregarded traffic signs and stop signs, accelerating near 65 mph.
The driver reached 44th Street and Perkins Road.
The affidavit said the driver attempted to turn westbound but due to a speed in the 90s, they weren’t able to maneuver the turn.
The vehicle went off road and back onto Perkins Road.
Sgt. Andrew Wilson was informed by Moore that they were certified in tactical vehicle intervention. Wilson allowed Moore and Carson to pass and they closed the distance with the vehicle they were pursuing.
Moore wrote in the affidavit that the speeds had been reduced at this time.
A roadblock was set up at 56th Street and Perkins Road. Payne County Deputy Jacon Seacrest positioned his vehicle in the northbound lanes and was directing traffic.
“I observed Deputy Seacrest throw his hands up directing the suspect vehicle to stop; however, the vehicle continued through the middle of the lanes,” Moore wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle lost control while trying to run the roadblock and sideswiped an SUV, went horizontal across the southbound lane of travel and struck a stock trailer being pulled by a pickup.
Detective Carson and Moore exited their patrol car and ordered commands to the occupants in the suspect vehicle.
Rose was extracted out of the driver’s seat as additional officers arrived on scene.
Two women in the suspect vehicle were placed in handcuffs, and an ambulance was requested to assess the women’s injuries.
Both women were transported to Stillwater Medical Center.
Rose was placed under arrest and transported to the Stillwater City Jail.
He was charged with attempting to elude causing an accident with great bodily injury, running a roadblock and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been suspended.
He entered into a not guilty plea and will appear in court Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.