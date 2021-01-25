Stillwater man accused of fleeing and shooting at Payne County deputy

Raul Castro Benavidez III, 26, of Stillwater, was charged with seven felonies after he allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with gunfire.
Benavidez was charged with shooting with intent to kill, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, attempting to elude, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony, attempted robbery with firearm and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been revoked.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Perkins Officer Billy Bowen attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Pickup at 3:54 p.m. Jan. 16.
Payne County Investigator Brandon Myers wrote in the affidavit that Benavidez fled and a “short pursuit ensued.”
Bowen ended up terminating the pursuit and Benavidez was last seen driving northbound from 92nd Street and Jardot Road.
“Deputy David Sloan was patrolling south on Union in the area of 44th Street. He observed a dark blue pickup traveling north. As the vehicle got closer he observed a male driver and, what appeared to be a juvenile passenger,” Myers wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Sloan heard the vehicle accelerate and he activated his emergency lights and audible siren. Sloan was traveling at 80 mph and was only able to maintain distance between his vehicle and the truck.
Several deputies got involved in trying to locate Benavidez.
At 4:20 p.m., Deputy Justin Henninger located Benavidez at the intersection of Lone Chimney Road and Highway 108.
“The suspect vehicle then overtook another vehicle while in the town of Glencoe. Deputy Henninger caught up to the suspect vehicle just south of Glencoe Road on HWY 108,” Myes wrote in the affidavit.
Eventually the suspet's vehicle began to have car problems and wouldn’t accelerate past 15 mph. Henninger caught up to Benavidez, and he reported seeing Benavidez drop a black pistol, pick it up and point it at him.
“Deputy Henninger fired one shot at the suspect. The suspect ran on foot southbound in the ditch of Hwy 108. He crossed Yost Road running up a driveway. Deputy Henninger pursued the suspect in his patrol vehicle,” Myers said.
Henninger caught up to the suspect, and Myers wrote that Benavidez fired one round at the deputy. The deputy returned fire, firing three rounds through the windshield of his patrol vehicle.
According to the affidavit, Benavidez continued running from law enforcement down Yost Road. It was also alleged that Benavidez pointed his gun at someone driving down the road.
Benavidez was captured and taken into custody without further incident.
No one was injured during the shooting.
Benavidez is currently in the Payne County Jail with bond set at $200,000.
He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
