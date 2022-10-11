A 35-year-old Stillwater man is facing multiple felony charges, including assaulting police officers, after being sought in a domestic assault investigation.
Michael Alexander McGee was charged Oct. 4 in Payne County District Court with domestic assault and battery of a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer or the alternative assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death and resisting an officer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Stillwater Police officer was called to the 1000 block of West Sixth avenue to respond to a domestic assault call. The officer wrote that after responding to the location a woman with visible blood on her clothing and face met with the officer. The officer said one of the woman’s eyes was swollen shut.
“There was so much blood on her left eye it was hard to tell if she even still had an eyeball,” the officer wrote.
She told the officer “Michael just went crazy,” according to the report. She said McGee had been on the phone with his brother before entering a bathroom where the alleged victim was, punching her in the eye and then hitting her with a shower curtain rod. She said she did not know what set McGee off, according to the report.
The officer said there was blood in the bathroom, where he found a bent curtain rod and mobile phone.
SPD reported locating McGee two days later. An officer reported that McGee gave him a false name. The officer said while attempting to arrest him, McGee intentionally began physically resisting efforts to detain him. The officer reported that McGee punched the officer which knocked the officer to the ground, then stomped on the officer’s head or neck at least one time. Another officer responded by striking McGee with a baton, according to the report, and McGee struck that officer by punching him in his left eye. The officer reported having a cut to the eye that caused him to lose vision. Another officer responded to a request for assistance and used a stun gun to subdue McGee.
The officers were treated and released at Stillwater Medical Center. One of the officers is still being treated for an eye injury but is expected to make a full recovery, according to SPD.
Bond was set Tuesday for McGee at $200,000. He is due back in court Oct. 18.
