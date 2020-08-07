A fight between two brothers ended with one facing felony charges.
Jeremy Dylan Tyler Maxwell, 23, of Stillwater, is facing two counts of assault.
Stillwater Officer Tanner Galbiso was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Chester Street regarding an assault that just occurred.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised the responding officers the reporting party had been in a fight.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a woman on scene who had seen Maxwell going into the residence with his hand bleeding.
The affidavit said Maxwell told the woman he had been in a fight with his brother.
“We walked to the rear window where we could hear Jeremy moving. We asked Jeremy to come outside and at first he refused,” Galbiso alleged in the affidavit.
Maxwell eventually complied with the officer once he said he just wanted to find out what had happened.
Galbiso said in the affidavit he noticed blood on Maxwell’s right hand and foot.
I asked Jeremy what had happened and he stated he was playing video games at his mother’s and he got frustrated,” Galbiso said.
Maxwell got into a fight with his brother after he was told to leave. He alleged his brother started choking him so he grabbed his brother’s neck to break free.
“Once free Jeremy grabbed a glass beer mug and shattered it so that he could use it to defend himself. He said the cut on his hand was from breaking the mug,” Galbiso wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Maxwell then left the house and called the police.
LifeNet was dispatched at this time to check Maxwell’s injuries. He was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center. The officer noted he didn’t have red marks on his neck.
Galbiso noted that Maxwell told him if his brother doesn’t go to jail he would go back and kill him.
Two additional officers went to the brother’s house to get his information and account of the incident.
According to the affidavit, the residents all said Maxwell got upset while playing video games so he was asked to leave. Maxwell was then accused of trying to stab and cut them, so they disarmed him.
The brother had lacerations to his neck from fingernails and visible open scratches.
After speaking with the brother, Galbiso went to SMC to speak with Maxwell.
Galbiso said Maxwell was calm and didn’t cause any incidents while at the emergency room.
The officer checked Maxwell’s neck again for injuries. This time there was a scratch mark on the right side.
According to the affidavit, all witnesses said Maxwell attacked his brother first.
Once Maxwell was medically cleared he was placed under arrest for assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Bond was originally set at $5,000 but reduced to $1,000 with special conditions of Maxwell not contacting the victim.
He will appear in court Aug. 27 to appear with counsel.
