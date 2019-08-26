Stillwater man accused of violating sex offender registry

A Stillwater man is being charged with a felony violation of the sex offender registry. Brett Lee Bozworth, 21, formerly of Cushing, is accused of failing to notify law enforcement of having changed addresses.
Bozworth was sentenced on three counts of second-degree rape in March 2019, stemming from charges that dated back to June 2018. He received a suspended prison sentence in court, except for one year in the Payne County Jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to register as a Level 3 sex offender.
Earlier this month, a probation officer with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections was attempting to verify Bozworth’s address, which was registered in the 2400 block of S. Washington. While there, a man answered the door saying he did not know Bozworth and had been renting at that location.
Officers located Bozworth, who they said admitted he had not lived at the registered address, but was living with a girlfriend close to Oklahoma State University.
The officers said they confirmed with the Stillwater Police Department that Bozworth had not changed his registered address.
An arrest warrant was issued for Bozworth Aug. 23. He has not yet been arraigned in Payne County District Court.
