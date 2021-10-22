A Stillwater man was formally charged in October for a fatal collision in July.
Richard Catlett, 57, was charged with second-degree murder because law enforcement alleged he was under the influence during the collision. Catlett had a prior DUI on his record that was accelerated to a suspended sentence in 2012.
Catlett was driving July 11, southbound on Union Road with Linda Kimble in the passenger seat.
The probable cause affidavit said Catlett lost control, departed the roadway and struck a rocky ditch.
Kimble was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Martens responded and spoke with a witness who alleged they saw Catlett driving at a high rate of speed, and feared they would crash.
According to the affidavit, Catlett refused a blood test but admitted to taking a prescribed Oxycodone at noon.
“Martens asked Catlett if he had his prescription with him and Catlett removed an Oxycodone prescription bottle from his pocket,” Trooper James Stacy alleged. “Catlett then took an unknown number of unidentified tablets in front of Martens.”
Catlett was transported to Stillwater Medical and a search warrant was obtained to get a blood sample from Catlett.
Sgt. James Hanson with the Stillwater Police Department conducted a drug recognition evaluation on Catlett.
According to the affidavit, Catlett admitted to driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Stacy obtained a search warrant for the vehicle’s event data that placed Catlett driving at 77 mph five seconds before the collision.
Toxicology showed the presence of several drugs including methamphetamine in Catlett’s system.
“Due to the prior DUI within 10 years, Catlett was in the commission of a felony at the time of the fatal collision,” Stacy wrote in the affidavit.
Bond is currently $100,000 and Catlett is expected to appear in court Oct. 26 with counsel.
