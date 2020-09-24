Stillwater man arrested for arson

A Stillwater man is accused of burning his girlfriend’s clothing following a fight.
Jeremiah Campbell, 25, was charged with child neglect, third-degree arson and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Joshua Simpson was dispatched to 408 S. Burdick St for a premises check.
“It was reported that the resident sent his girlfriend a photo of a bonfire in the backyard and stated the items in the fire belonged to her,”Simpsin wrote in the affidavit.
Simpson alleged in the affidavit that he could smell a faint smell of smoke. He approached the front of the residence and heard someone inside lock the door.
According to the affidavit, the officer went around the north side of the residence and observed a burning pile of clothing under a tree limb and electrical line.
The Stillwater Fire Department was requested to assist officers.
“Approximately five minutes later, the resident, Jeremiah Campbell, exited the rear of the house, retrieved the water hose and extinguished the fire,” Simpson wrote.
The affidavit said SFD arrived at this time. Simpson read Campbell his Miranda Rights and he understood them.
Simpson asked Campbell why there was a pile of burning clothing. He told police he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument.
“He said after she left he became angry and retrieved clothing from the house, set it on the concrete and used a lighter and butane torch to light them on fire,” Simpson alleged in the affidavit.
The clothing was a combination of Campbell’s and the victim’s
Immediately after police interviewed Campbell, he was interviewed by Stillwater Fire personnel.
The affidavit said Campbell admitted to the firefighters that he started the fire because he and his girlfriend got into a fight.
The contents in the fire were listed as $350. Campbell was placed under arrest.
He was booked into the Payne County Jail without incident.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000.
A bench warrant was taken under advisement for failure to appear due to Campbell being out of the state.
Previous bond was forfeited.
