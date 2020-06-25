Stillwater man arrested for domestic assault and battery

A Stillwater man was arrested in early June for two felony charges of domestic assault.
Courtney Sparrow, 30, of Stillwater, was arrested on June 2, at 1800 block of N. Hartford St.
Stillwater officer John Stanbery was dispatched at 9:15 a.m., to the area of Manning and Cimmaron for a domestic assault and battery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when Stanbery arrived on scene he made contact with a woman who said she had been involved in a physical altercation with Sparrow.
She alleged Sparrow struck her in the face and they became physical. The incident led to Sparrow packing his belongings, the victim said she drove him to a family member’s residence.
“The victim took Sparrow to a separate location where Sparrow was to retrieve a firearm and return it to the victim. While traveling to this location the victim reported Courtney Sparrow pulled the victim’s hair and punched her in the face,” Stanbery wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, when they entered the residence a verbal altercation continued, and Sparrow allegedly pulled the victim by her hair from the residence.
The victim alleged they continued arguing while Sparrow was unloading his belongings, and they argued about the location of the firearm.
According to the affidavit, Sparrow allegedly removed the gun from a grey bin filled with his belongings, and put the magazine in the gun.
She also alleged she was in the driver’s seat and Sparrow pointed the pistol at her, while he was in the passenger seat.
The affidavit said the victim told Sparrow to shoot her as they continued arguing.
They went back into the residence and the victim reported being grabbed by the hair again for the second time.
The affidavit said Sparrow removed the last of his belongings and left the scene.
Stanbery alleged the victim had an injury on the inside of her left wrist that had minor bruising and raised blood vessels, her hair was in a braid but was noticeably loose and woven with her still attached air and on the right side of the victim’s head a recent injury with blood that looked like a large portion of the victim’s hair was pulled out.
“I observed on the victim’s left elbow where a small amount of skin was missing with blood running down her arm. On the left temple of the victim affiant observed swelling and the blood vessels were red as if it was a recent injury,”Stanbery alleged.
Based on his investigation, the victim’s statements and her injuries Sparrow was placed under arrest.
He was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of domestic assault and battery.
Bond was set at $30,000 and the special conditions for bond is that he is to have no contact with the victim. Bond was posted on June 5.
He will appear in court on July 16, to appear with counsel.
