Stillwater man arrested on burglary charges

A Stillwater man was arrested and charged with second degree burglary.
Trever Lee Adkison, 28, had charges filed against him Aug. 4.
Payne County Deputy Christopher McKosato was dispatched to the 400 block of E. 64th Street for a vandalism report.
The deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the victim who told him the in-home camera system detected motion when she was not there.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim checked the cameras and saw Adkison in her front room.
The reporting party was familiar with Adkison. She alleged she saw him hit her television with his fist.
The victim’s door was shut but not locked at the time of the alleged incident.
According to the affidavit, the victim saw Adkison’s vehicle and made contact with him about the incident.
“She asked Adkison why he was in her house and why he broke her TV, to which he denied,” the deputy alleged in the affidavit.
The victim told Adkison she had a video of the incident and would be taking him to court.
“While I was taking the information I observed a Natural Light Seltzer can sitting in her driveway and asked her if the can belonged to her, and she stated she does not drink,” McKosato alleged.
The can was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for fingerprint analysis.
The deputy compared the video to the booking photos of Adkison, he said they matched.
Dispatch was given a description of Adkison’s vehicle and the victim alleged she smelled an alcohol odor on Adkison’s breath.
The deputy wrote in the affidavit he went to the known address of Adkison to look for his vehicle, but he didn’t find it.
The deputy suggested Adkison be charged with breaking and entering and destruction of private property.
The Payne County District Attorney charged him with second degree burglary.
He will appear in court Sept. 24 to appear with counsel.
