Stillwater man arrested on multiple charges

A Stillwater man was arrested after he allegedly led a deputy on a chase, then reported his vehicle stolen.
Levi Edgar Kraft, 34, of Stillwater, was arrested for running a road block, attempting to elude, and false reporting of a crime.
On June 13, Deputy Ross Dalton was doing a routine patrol in the area of 32nd Street and Ripley Road.
“I observed a gray truck travel southbound on Ripley Road. A short time later, I heard a vehicle accelerate quickly by the sound of the exhaust and saw the same truck now travel north past me on Ripley Road,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
Ross turned north onto Ripley Road and attempted to catch up to the driver. He was able to catch up to the vehicle when the driver had to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 51 and Ripley Road.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the vehicle continued to travel north on Ripley Road and approached the crossroad of McElroy Road. The vehicle signaled to turn left to travel west.
Ross alleged in the affidavit the vehicle was westbound and began to drive off the road. Both passenger-side tires were in the grass for an extended amount of time.
Ross activated his emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to travel west, and then the deputy activated his emergency sirens because the driver failed to yield at the emergency lights.
“The vehicle accelerated and began to attempt to evade and elude me. I notified dispatch of the vehicle’s behavior and direction of travel. The vehicle traveled just west of Shallow Brook Drive and pulled into the north ditch and began to slow down,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
The deputy positioned his patrol car at an angle in the driveway to prepare for the driver to stop. The vehicle turned right and drove across the road way. Ross positioned his car to create a roadblock.
According to the affidavit, the driver drove around the roadblock towards the front of the car and into another ditch.
Deputy Ross said in the affidavit he noticed Kraft was the driver, because of a previous case he worked on.
The vehicle began to travel eastbound on McElroy Road. The deputy continued to pursue Kraft. The affidavit said Kraft turned south on Shallow Brook Drive and accelerated quickly.
“The vehicle blacked out and turned its lights off. I followed the dust trail that led to the last residence on the drive, I located the truck behind a shop in the back-yard area of a residence,” Ross said in the affidavit.
Four people were observed by the truck, three males and one female. All subjects were told to lay on their stomachs.
The subjects identified Kraft as the driver, they alleged they asked Kraft to pull over and let them out of the vehicle.
One of the men alleged Kraft told him he would report the truck stolen after he stopped the truck to run.
“I could hear someone running in the woods headed southeast. Levi Kraft’s residence is located east of the location the truck stopped at. This was the direction I heard limbs breaking from someone running east,” Ross alleged.
A wrecker was called to the scene and Ross continued to talk with the four individuals that were there.
Deputies Joseph Henninger, David Rose, Robert Mcalister and Zach Wheeler arrived on scene to assist.
Ross asked another one of the male subjects if he knew Kraft. The subject responded with knowing Kraft for approximately a month. He also advised the deputy, Kraft was in fact the driver of the vehicle.
“The individuals informed me they pleaded for Kraft to pull over and let them out of the vehicle, and Kraft refused to do so. The individuals seemed to be scared about the situation and told Kraft he was not going to win and asked him to just pull over,” Ross alleged in the affidavit.
They alleged Kraft said he would make it to his driveway, still, they asked him to pull over.
The affidavit said one of the individuals told the deputy Kraft “just f------ hammered the gas pedal.”
Dispatch advised the deputy that Kraft called and reported his truck stolen. Kraft was at his residence when he made the call.
Deputies Rose and Wheeler responded to the residence to take the stolen vehicle report.
Ross waited at the scene for a wrecker and he took inventory of the vehicle. In the vehicle Kraft’s wallet was found and in the center console a phone was found. The individuals informed Ross the phone didn’t belong to them. The items found were taken into the deputies possession.
Mission Towing arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle.
Deputies Henninger and Mcalister stayed on the scene with the individuals, while the wrecker recovered the vehicle.
The female was transported to her vehicle by Ross. She was sent to her vehicle and was going to pick up the other three males from the scene.
Deputies Rose and Wheeler were unsuccessful at contacting Kraft, Ross knocked on the door to get Kraft to respond.
The affidavit said, Ross could see Kraft sitting on the couch but he wouldn’t come to the door.
Deputy Rose advised Ross at one point Kraft opened the blinds slightly to look out.
Deputies were unable to make contact with Kraft and left the scene.
Written statements were taken from complying parties and given to Ross.
At 10:59 a.m., Mission Towing called Deputy Ross and informed him Kraft was coming to pick up the vehicle.
Kraft was placed under arrest in the parking lot. He allegedly apologized to the deputy and asked to not be charged with a felony, due to it hurting his employment.
Kraft asked to have an attorney, which ended the interview. He was transported to the Payne County Jail.
Bond was set at $50,000, and was posted on June 13.
He has to appear in court in August to appear with counsel.
