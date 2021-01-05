Stillwater man arrested on sexual battery charges

Cory Alexander Jones, 29, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic assault and battery and sexual battery.
Stillwater Officer Charles Rivas was dispatched Dec. 29 to the 1000 block of East Redbud Drive in reference to a fight between two males.
Officer Bryan Luginbill was the first to arrive and make contact with the residents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Rivas observed the victim, an older male, standing in the living room with blood on his bottom lip.
“When asked what happened to his lip he pointed to another white male later identified as Jones, Cory Alexander,” Rivas wrote in the affidavit.
The victim told both officers he was punched in the mouth by Jones.
According to the affidavit, a witness on scene alleged Jones pulled down his pants and pulled down the pants of the victim.
Jones has been living at the victim’s residence since May, and the victim said he didn’t know what caused Jones to snap but alleged Jones has been using methamphetamine.
“He believes that Cory is possibly under the influence of methamphetamine,” Rivas wrote in the affidavit.
The victim said he was sitting on the couch watching football and Jones had been pacing around all day.
He said he asked Jones to quit standing behind him. At this time Jones was staring at a picture of his daughter, the affidavit said.
Rivas wrote in the affidavit that he was told by the victim that Jones said his daughter had died and her death was on the television.
The affidavit said the victim went into the bathroom to brush his teeth before bed, when he was allegedly attacked by Jones.
The victim said Jones punched him in the mouth with a closed fist.
Jones was placed in handcuffs and arrested for domestic abuse.
The affidavit said Jones admitted to punching the victim in order to save his family from the coronavirus.
While at the jail, Officer Luginbill was informed by an additional witness that Jones had pulled down the victim’s pants and his own, and grabbed the victim’s genital area.
Bond was set $75,000 and Jones is to have no contact with the victim.
He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon on the arraignment docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.