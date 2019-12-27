A Stillwater man was charged with assault and battery in Payne County District Court on Dec. 19 in connection with an incident that occurred on Sept. 29.
Christian William Neal, of Stillwater, was charged.
Detective Mary Kellison conducted the interviews for the investigation. According to the affidavit Sergeant Jeremy Rager responded to the scene and saw the alleged victim Curran McGuire outside the residence near the road.
McGuire was intoxicated when the officers showed up, he couldn’t tell the officers any details about what had happened.
Officer Trevor Meridith met with McGuire to conduct an interview, McGuire stated he was at a party when the alleged incident occurred.
The affidavit stated, “Curran said he was inside the residence and asked a friend, (a fraternity brother), who he identified as Anthony Salazar if he could go outside and ask another friend a question. The other friend was apparently outside on the deck.”
McGuire stated Salazar told him to stay inside, he stated he reached out to pat Salazar on the shoulder.
McGuire than stated that Neal allegedly struck him multiple times, but he didn’t know why he struck him.
According to the affidavit, Curran said he knew he was going to the ground at one point and covered his head with both arms to protect himself from a concussion.
McGuire claimed he has had medical problems and a cosmetic jaw surgery that causes his head to be vulnerable to injuries.
On Nov. 1, McGuire filed a civil suit for damages related to a complex fracture.
McGuire stated he had lost consciousness a few times during the attack, and that the attack occurred on the deck of the house.
Dr. Colby Mayo reviewed McGuire’s medical record and stated “he had a depressed fracture seen in the left zygomatic arch, additional fractures are seen in the anterior and posterior wall of the left maxillary sinus and the fracture lines extend to the orbital floor and lateral wall of the left orbit.”
According to the affidavit, several people witnessed the alleged attack. The police interviewed Andrew Rumbley who remembered seeing McGuire touch Salazar’s arm, and stated that Salazar told McGuire not to touch him. Rumbley stated he saw Neal pushing McGuire down the ramp in front of the house.
Officer Meridith interviewed Wade Henderson, who stated he was inside the residence when he heard from people around him that something was going on outside. According to Henderson he saw Salazar and McGuire arguing before Neal got involved.
According to the affidavit, “Wade said he observed Christian get on top of Curran near the front passenger side of the truck parked in the driveway.”
Henderson stated McGuire was wedged up against the truck and that Neal was on top of him striking him with both hands.
Officers received a video of the assault and battery on Oct. 29.
The affidavit stated, “in the video, you can see two males. One male is bigger than the other male. The bigger male has his hand around the throat of the second male, and has control over the second male. You can see and hear the bigger male throw a punch in the video.”
Kellison contacted Jack Gray, a witness to the alleged incident. Gray stated he heard yelling and witnessed a bigger male take a smaller male to the ground, then the bigger male started punching the smaller male.
Gray told Kellison he didn’t know the two men that were in the altercation, but the bigger male was the aggressor. Gray made a video recording of the alleged incident and stated it was an accurate representation of what had happened.
