Stillwater man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

Aaron Levon Rupp, 35, of Stillwater was arrested April 15 regarding a domestic assault.
Sgt. Greg Savory had officer Josh Carson conduct a welfare check at 523 W. 7th Ave.
Carson was informed that a woman had gone to Stillwater Medical Center for a domestic assault that allegedly involved Rupp.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Carson was asked to check on the woman because she had not been heard from since the alleged incident.
Carson arrived at the residence and knocked on the door and the woman answered, according to the report.
Carson asked the victim if she would be willing to talk and she agreed. She told Carson, Rupp was asleep inside. Carson and the victim talked on the porch.
Carson wrote in the affidavit that he immediately noticed bruising on the victim’s right arm and over her right eye. He said the bruising was very apparent and severe.
“The bruising was very dark and was beginning to yellow around the edges. The bruising on her arm covered the width of her upper bicep and extended almost to her shoulder. The bruising was consistent with being approximately a week old,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the victim first said she had fallen against the sink and that was what caused the bruising. It then said she told Carson, Rupp only does this when he uses meth.
According to the affidavit, the victim told Carson the alleged incident occurred because Rupp thought she was having sex with another man while he slept. She said Rupp hit her in the face, and the bruising to her arm was due to Rupp throwing her on the ground.
She said she didn’t want Rupp in trouble or law enforcement to get involved.
The victim’s mother took her to SMC to have her injuries looked at. The victim was checked out and then had her pregnancy induced, because she was dilated, according to the report.
According to the affidavit, the baby was found with methamphetamine in their system and placed in the custody of the Department of Human Services.
The affidavit said the victim said she hadn’t used methamphetamine in three months. She said her lawyer told her the blood pressure medicine she was given is why the baby tested positive.
Carson informed the victim she needed to show long term sobriety and Rupp needed to get mental health treatment and sobriety in order to get their child back.
Carson gave the victim his card in case she needed it and he ended the interview.
He contacted the victim’s mother next.
According to the affidavit, the mother of the victim said when she arrived to pick up her daughter she had blood in her hair, face on clothing. The mom also said domestic violence is common when Rupp is using drugs.
Rupp was charged with domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Bond was originally set at $25,000 on April 17,but was later reduced to $10,000 on April 30.
Rupp posted bond on May 4.
The court is continuing this matter to June 9.
