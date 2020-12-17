Stillwater man charged with breaking and entering

Clarence Michael Schoolcraft, 42, of Stillwater, was charged in Payne County with several crimes related to a domestic disturbance.
The state filed charges of grand larceny, domestic assault and battery and breaking and entering Nov. 16.
Stillwater Officer Trevor Meridith was dispatched Nov. 9 to the 800 block of South Lowry Street in reference to a possible burglary that just occurred.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised the officer a male and female kicked in a door at the location and they were both seen leaving the apartment with items.
Stillwater Officer Chance Whiteley arrived on scene and located Autumn Pacheco and Schoolcraft, both matching the clothing description given to dispatch.
A witness on scene led the officers to the victim, who she described as “not in good shape.”
According to the affidavit, the door to the apartment had obvious damage to the locking and latching mechanism.
“I also observed some splintering of the wood surrounding those items. It appeared the door had been forced open. The door also had a green bow hanging on it and was damaged enough that it couldn’t be secured,” Meridith wrote in the affidavit.
The victim was described as having difficulty breathing and shaking with disorientation. The officer asked if the victim needed an ambulance, and he declined an ambulance.
According to the affidavit, Pacheco was staying with the victim off and on for about two weeks.
She appeared at the residence prior to police arrival to collect some of her belongings, but the victim said he was not aware that someone was with her.
The victim had trouble recalling what happened, and the witness said this orientation was not normal.
According to the affidavit, the victim called the witness to help mediate between him and Pacheco. The victim remembered talking with Pacheco and then his door being forced open by Schoolcraft.
The affidavit said Schoolcraft entered and aggressed toward him, and attempted to hit him. The first hit missed the victim, but the second hit knocked the victim to the floor.
According to the affidavit, the victim told Meridith that Schoolcraft grabbed his phone and threw it to the ground. The officer noted damage to the phone, and the victim said the phone was recently purchased.
“Apparently, Schoolcraft and Pacheco grabbed some of her belongings and left the apartment at that point,” Meridith wrote in the affidavit.
The victim didn’t have any visible injuries but did complain of head pain and disorientation. The witness alleged Schoolcraft admitted to hitting the victim.
According to the affidavit, Schoolcraft admitted to kicking in the victim’s door, but had a different version of the physical altercation.
Officer Meridith said he was hesitant to arrest either party for breaking and entering because Pacheco had been staying with the victim. The victim was eventually transported to the hospital due to not being able to maintain balance when walking.
An arrest warrant was issued for Schoolcraft Nov. 17, and bond was set at $5,000.
A court date has not been set at this time.
