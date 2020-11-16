Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse

Hector Escobedo Vazquez, 35, of Stillwater, was arrested Nov. 10 on charges of child sexual abuse.
Rockford Brown, an Investigator for Payne County Sheriff's Office, observed an interview Nov. 10 at the Saville Center.
According to the affidavit, the child alleged they were sexually assaulted by Vazquez at his residence in Stillwater.
The victim had been to Vazquez’ residence over the summer to use the pool, but the child became wary of Vazquez because of his recent behavior, the affidavit said.
Rockford wrote in the affidavit the child had her pants pulled down by the suspect and she ran home, not telling anyone.
The affidavit said the victim decided not to go back to his residence, but her little sibling wanted to go.
Brown wrote in the affidavit that the child decided to return out of concern over the sibling.
The affidavit said the child was grabbed by Vazquez and pushed to the ground. The child said she tried to scream, but Vazquez put his hand over the child’s mouth and said there was no point in screaming.
The affidavit said the child had injuries consistent with sexual acts.
The children were offered alcohol by Vazquez before the victim was sexually assaulted.
Bond was set in the amount of $100,000 and was posted Nov. 12.
He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
