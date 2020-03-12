Stillwater man charged with domestic abuse

Cody Randall Swarb, 39, of Stillwater, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse on March 6.
Officer Dalton Ross was dispatched on March 4 to the 7,000 block of east McElroy Road regarding a domestic in progress.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ross made contact with the victim and noted two children in the residence: a 10-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy.
According to the victim, Swarb had left on foot prior to Ross arriving.
Ross noted dried blood on the victim’s forehead, left ankle and around her mouth. The officer also noted seeing a red mark between the victim’s breast and neck.
The affidavit said the victim refused to seek medical attention for her injuries.
Officer Ross attempted to gather information from the victim. She refused to give Swarb’s name.
According to the affidavit, the victim addressed inappropriate comments made to her by Swarb. The two began to argue, Swarb attempted to leave with keys in his hands.
She continued telling Ross they didn’t have insurance on his truck and he didn’t have a valid drivers license.
The victim said the physical altercation started over the keys, according to the officer’s notes.
“She said the male wanted the keys and tried to bite her hand so she would release them,” the affidavit said.
The victim said she hit Swarb in the mouth. Ross noted the victim said Swarb had his body holding her legs down and used his forearm to hold her in an attempt to get the keys.
Ross said the victim’s statement was consistent with the red mark under her neck.
“She said the male was pushing on her back and pushing her upper body towards her in a sit-up position,” Ross noted in the affidavit.
Ross asked the victim if she was able to take a full breath, to which she replied with, "No, she was gasping for air."
According to the affidavit, Swarb stopped after the victim said she was unable to breathe. Ross noted the victim said the strangulation occurred for a few seconds. The victim claimed her panic attack could have contributed to being unable to breathe.
Ross noted in the affidavit that in his training he learned the body goes into survival mode during a strangulation.
He also noted the victim didn’t fully cooperate with the investigation because she was scared Swarb would go to jail.
According to the affidavit, while observing the victim’s injuries, Ross came to the conclusion the blood on her came from Swarb. Her injuries didn’t produce blood.
The victim didn’t want Ross to write a report about the incident. She also wanted the charge of strangulation to be changed.
“I informed her I would not and explained strangulation is not just choking someone,” Ross said.
Swarb was not located during the initial visit.
On March 6, Ross located Swarb at 4809 E.19th St.
Ross asked Swarb about the incident from March 4. Swarb said he and the victim got into a verbal dispute over something small.
Ross noted Swarb said he knew he didn’t have a license to drive and he had consumed three beers that were in the fridge.
According to the affidavit, Swarb told Ross the victim grabbed his keys from his belt, breaking the belt loop in the process.
Ross noted Swarb said he didn’t remember much of the physical altercation. He just wanted the keys.
Swarb had two scratches on his face, a small mark on top of his head, and a bite mark on the inside of his upper arm. There was also a scratch on his right cheek that had scabbed over. Ross wrote the injuries appeared to be fresh and matched up with the timeline.
He photographed Swarb’s injuries.
The affidavit said Swarb denied being on top of the victim, but didn’t remember much of the physical altercation.
Ross placed Swarb in handcuffs and escorted him to the Payne County Jail.
Swarb will have court on Tuesday to appear with counsel. Bond was set at $10,000.
