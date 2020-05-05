Stillwater man charged with domestic abuse

Henry Calum Emerald Moon, 23, of Stillwater, was recently charged with numerous assault and battery charges from 2019.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Moon and the victim have been in an on-and-off again relationship since June 2018 and they have one child together.
Det. Sherae LeJeune and Sarah Houston, Department of Human Services Child Welfare Services Specialist, responded to Stillwater Medical Center on Dec. 17 to investigate an injury on Moon’s child.
LeJeune and Houston investigated a skull fracture on the eight-month-old baby.
The officer separated Moon and the victim to speak with them individually about the incident.
LeJuene noted there had been significant domestic abuse between Moon and the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim reluctantly recalled separate incidents in which Moon would hold a gun to her head while punching her and choking her until she became unconscious.
“Henry said they did get into altercations, but it was only physical when he pushed the victim out of their residence by the throat when she would not leave,” LeJeune said.
Moon continued to tell the officer the only altercations they had were outlined in a protective order the victim filed in 2019.
Moon and the victim were not in a dating relationship at this time. They were only living together for their child.
LeJeune and Houston were both concerned for the victim and the child’s safety. Houston determined a home visit was necessary for the child.
According to the affidavit, drugs were located inside during the home visit and Moon was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to distribute.
The child was placed in the home of the victim’s mother.
The mother voiced her concerns to the officer regarding her grandchild and daughter’s safety.
The affidavit said the victim’s mother had to “rescue” her daughter several times from Moon, but she always returned to Moon.
The mother documented every incident and took photographs of her daughter’s injuries each time something happened.
On Dec. 31, the victim met with LeJeune at the police station to talk about the incidents.
The first incident happened on Feb. 19, 2019, which included domestic abuse by strangulation.
According to the affidavit, Moon and the victim were constantly arguing from May 2019 to July 2019.
“It was not always physical but it seemed like every day for three weeks they were fighting about something,” LeJeune said.
It also said Moon would continually cheat on the victim with other women.
In late June 2019, Moon and the victim got into another verbal argument that escalated after Moon told the victim to leave and she didn’t.
According to the affidavit, the victim tried to compromise with Moon and asked him to just leave and she would stay at the apartment.
The victim told the officer, at that time, Moon left the bedroom and came back with a gun.
“He stood in the doorway and pointed the gun at the victim while she sat on the bed. The victim said at that time she started crying a lot and repeated ‘OK I’ll leave,’” LeJeune said.
The affidavit said the victim left the bedroom and went to the living room and Moon followed her there and pointed the gun at her head. He told her she needed to leave and he didn’t want to hurt her so she needed to get away from him.
The victim told officers at that point she was depressed in their relationship. She looked at Moon and said, “just shoot me in the head, it doesn’t even matter.” She said Henry stared at her and put the gun down.
At this point their dog had gotten out so the victim left. When she came back she stayed at the apartment because Moon had cooled off.
On July 2019, the victim confronted Moon about his infidelity. Moon became agitated so the victim moved their baby to the other room.
According to the affidavit, Moon told the victim he didn’t want her anymore and the relationship was over.
The victim began packing the stuff and her child’s stuff to leave Moon for good.
The affidavit continued to say Moon antagonized the victim and she punched him in the face. He responded by pinning the victim to the wall by her neck and told her to leave. Moon’s yelling caused the baby to cry.
The victim’s mom came to get her and the baby, she once again documented her daughter’s injuries and took pictures.
On July 17, SPD was dispatched to the mother’s residence regarding threats being made.
Moon accused the victim of keeping their child away from him. He told her to bring the child to his apartment.
According to the affidavit, the victim didn’t have a car and that angered Moon. The victim said she wouldn’t allow Moon to be around the child when he was angry.
Moon allegedly made death threats to the victim and her sister if they got in his way, when he picked up their child. He also threatened to beat up her parents.
The affidavit said the victim was scared for everyone’s safety.
When the mother arrived Moon and his new girlfriend were parked in front of her house.
The mother told Moon he was not going to beat up her daughter anymore.
According to the affidavit, Moon said he never beat her up and if he had she would be all bloody. The mother called the police.
The victim filed a protective order on Aug 8. The protective order was dismissed after Moon and the victim reconnected.
Bond was set at $5,000 and he entered a plea of not guilty.
Moon will have a preliminary hearing on May 20.
