Stillwater man charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.