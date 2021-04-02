A Stillwater man was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, interfering with an emergency phone call and unlawful possession of a controlled drug.
Scott Richard Diebold, 46, was arrested March 13 in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Stillwater Officer Miguel Najera was dispatched for a physical domestic in the 100 block of East Miller Avenue.
Najera wrote in the probable cause affidavit that he made contact with the victim and noticed injuries.
He alleged the victim had swelling under her eye on the right side of her face, swelling on her left side near her ear, and the victim said her left leg was broken.
According to the affidavit, the victim told the officer that Diebold had struck her with a closed fist multiple times on both sides of her face.
She also said she was kicked in the upper and lower back, side and legs by Diebold.
She also alleged she lost consciousness when she was struck multiple times near her left ear.
According to the affidavit, Diebold took the victim’s phone as she was attempting to call 911.
Since she was unable to call for help, and her leg was injured, she attempted to crawl to lift the garage door and call for help.
Najera wrote in the affidavit that Diebold then grabbed the victim by her hair and continued kicking her.
The victim also said she was strangled with both hands by Diebold.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Diebold attempted to set the house on fire by pouring Crown Royal onto the stove, and said “you’re going to burn b----.”
“Diebold also admitted to officers that he was going to burn the house down,” Najera alleged.
Once at the jail, it was alleged that Diebold was found with marijuana without a valid medical marijuana prescription.
Diebold has a bond set at $50,000 and retained Royce Hobbs as his attorney.
He will appear on the preliminary docket April 5.
