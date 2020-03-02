Stillwater man charged with domestic assault and battery

Officers were dispatched to a Stillwater residents on reports of a disturbance.
Kody Brett Shepherd, 25, was arrested in connection to an assault and battery that took place in front of minor children. This was his second and subsequent offense.
Stillwater Police Officer Joshua Simpson was dispatched to the 800 block of south Jane’s Court in December.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Simpson arrived on scene and made contact with Hope Thomas.
Thomas was standing in the front yard at the time Simpson arrived. Shepherd was standing inside the front door.
According to the affidavit, Shepherd was sweating profusely, breathing heavily and shaking all over.
Simpson reported Shepherd came outside for a brief moment before returning inside saying he needed to get shoes for his son.
Officer Simpson followed Shepherd inside to gather information on the disturbance.
Shepherd admitted to Simpson that he and Thomas had gotten into an argument due to Thomas receiving text messages from another male that morning.
Shepherd brought the text messages up to Thomas, and they got into a verbal argument.
According to the affidavit, Shepherd left the residence since the kids were there. When he got outside, he realized he had left his phone inside the house. When he went to get it, the door was locked.
Shepherd admitted to pushing the door open. Simpson noted there were pieces of door jamb broken in the entryway.
Simpson asked Shepherd how Thomas had gotten her pants ripped, Shepherd said Thomas went after him.
According to Shepherd, he was sitting on the couch when Thomas put her leg over him, in an attempt to move, her pants got ripped.
Another officer was outside with Thomas while Simpson was inside with Shepherd.
Thomas told the other officer Shepherd hit her in the back of the head when he threw a shoe at her.
According to the affidavit, Thomas told the officers she may have blacked out during the incident, because she didn’t remember how they got on the couch together.
She also said Shepherd broke through the door with his shoulder once he heard police sirens.
Thomas told officers children were present at the time of the alleged assault.
According to the affidavit, the officers determined Shepherd was the primary aggressor due to his story changing several times.
Shepherd pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has a preliminary hearing on April 6.
Stillwater man charged with possession of a stolen vehicle
Jamie Marshall Mack, 42, was arrested in connection to a vehicle being stolen.
Officer Michael Busenius, reported he was on patrol on Dec. 28, in the area of the 2000 block of east 6th Avenue.
He said he discovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Busenius and another officer went to address the residents at the house with the stolen vehicle.
Amy Dawn Hackworth told officers Mack dropped the vehicle off at their house on Dec. 27, and that Mack was a friend of her brother.
According to the affidavit, Hackworth told officers Mack asked to leave the vehicle at her residents, while he rode to town with a friend.
Hackworth said she didn’t think anything was suspicious so she allowed the vehicle to sit at her residence.
Hackworth filled out a witness statement.
The owner of the vehicle came to the residence to get her vehicle, she confirmed to officers Mack had stolen the vehicle.
He was arrested and charged with the crime of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Mack has a preliminary hearing April 1.
