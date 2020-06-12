Christopher Stanley Ewing, 51, of Stillwater, was charged with two counts of domestic assault and battery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Payne County Deputy Christopher McKosato responded to a physical domestic at the Payne County Fairgrounds.
McKosato arrived on scene and made contact with the victim.
The victim alleged she was hit with a jug of water by Ewing and he poked her in the neck with a small sharp object.
According to the court document, the deputy observed the victim’s right shoulder was wet and an empty gallon of water was nearby.
The victim also alleged Ewing put his hands around her neck before returning to his residence. His residence is in the 1000 block of S. Fairgrounds Rd.
The victim stayed with a bystander who had witnessed the alleged assault, while the deputy tried to locate Ewing.
Deputy Jacob Seacrest and McKosato arrived at Ewing’s residence. He was using crutches to walk towards the deputies.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ewing alleged his cellphone was stolen out of his backpack by the victim while they were getting water.
He said they argued over who’s phone it was and said the victim tried to strike him with her crutch and threw a bottle at him.
According to the affidavit, Ewing said he defended himself by pushing the victim and threw a gallon of water in the air at her, and it struck her in the shoulder.
Ewing alleged the
victim was dropped off at his house on May 27, because she had no place to go. He said she had been acting out and strangely since she arrived.
According to the affidavit, Ewing alleged the victim started fights and put a large bowie knife to her throat, and the butt of the knife to his chest. He said his hand was lacerated when he tried to remove the knife.
McKosato asked Ewing if he would like to press charges against the victim. He said, “only if she presses them on me.”
The deputy said charges can’t be retaliatory in nature, and Ewing needed to make a decision on if he wanted to press charges. Ewing repeated the same statement as before.
Ewing documented his side of the incident on a Voluntary Witness Statement.
The court documents said Ewing was advised he was under arrest for domestic by strangulation and placed in wrist restraints.
While en route to the jail, McKosato advised Ewing he would attach his statement to the back of the report. Ewing said he wished to press charges against the victim, and asked if she would be going to jail the same night. The deputy said she wouldn’t.
The affidavit said Ewing asked why he was going to jail and the victim wasn’t.
“I explained to him about her having red marks around her neck and again told him his charge was domestic by strangulation,” McKosato wrote.
Ewing allegedly replied with, “Well I shouldn’t have to defend myself like that,” the affidavit said.
Deputy Scotty Hopper advised McKosato the victim made a statement indicating Ewing had placed his hands around her neck and strangled her.
Hopper said the victim wanted to pursue charges against Ewing and declined medical attention.
Pictures were taken of her injuries, and the Lethality form was completed and she was screened for Wings of Hope.
Deputy Hopper followed protocol, and transported the victim to the Stillwater Medical Center for further evaluation.
Pictures were also taken of Ewing’s body and he was booked without incident.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and he will appear in court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing.
