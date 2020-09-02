A Stillwater man with a previous conviction of domestic assault and battery was charged recently for the same crime.
Codey Vance Dawes, 30, of Stillwater, had charges filed against him from the Payne County District Attorney’s Office Aug. 18.
Stillwater Officer Terry Low conducted an investigation into the alleged incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Officer Miguel Najera and Low were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Walnut Street April 23, in reference to a 911 open line.
“SPD Communications advised they could hear a male and female arguing. SPD Communications advised us while we were enroute the female could be heard saying that the male had placed his hands on her,” Low alleged in the affidavit.
The officers arrived on scene and observed a vehicle quickly leaving the area. The officers made contact with the victim and were told Dawes left when he heard the sirens.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the alleged incident occurred when Dawes got upset at their dog the previous night, and it continued into the next day.
The dog had woken Dawes up.
The victim alleged she was hit in the face and legs. The officers looked for physical injuries but wrote in the affidavit he didn’t observe any.
The victim alleged Dawes had been going to menders and had been lying to them.
Low wrote in the affidavit that he was familiar with the victim and Dawes through a previous incident, where Dawes was arrested.
Low asked the victim why she continued staying with Dawes. She said it was her house and he could leave.
Low told the victim to contact Wings of Hope to get assistance. He did a Domestic Lethality Assessment and the Domestic Abuse Supplement form.
Photographs were taken of the victim.
The officer asked the victim what had happened and she said Dawes invited their dog onto his lap. The dog pawed at his face, he allegedly grabbed the dog, slammed it to the ground and held it down.
The victim said she yelled at Dawes to leave the dog alone and that was when he got in her face and began to strike her in the stomach, the victim alleged.
According to the affidavit, she told Dawes to stop hitting her and he replied saying he was giving her “love taps.”
The affidavit said Dawes called the victim while the officers were there and asked if she really called the cops.
The victim said she had, and the police were there now if he wanted to come and speak with them.
The affidavit didn’t mention if Dawes made contact with officers.
The victim was given an orange Wings of Hope card.
Bond was set at $5,000 and he has not been arrested at this time.
