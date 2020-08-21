Stillwater man charged with domestic assault

A Stillwater man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Chaz Michael Strider, 29, of Stillwater, was arrested Aug. 3 after officers investigated an alleged assault.
The incident was investigated by Stillwater Detective Mary Kellison, as well as other Stillwater officers.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Communications received a 911 call at 4:27 a.m. July 5 for an emergency in the 200 block of South Mockingbird Lane.
The reporting party said she was thrown to the ground by Strider.
She also alleged Strider had beat another woman up.
“When I got here he just went nuts on me. He’s totally beating her,” the affidavit said.
Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson arrived on scene at 4:29 a.m. and began speaking with the reporting party.
The reporting party told the officer she saw injuries on the victim and knew Strider caused the injuries.
Sgt. Jeremy Rager and Sgt. Johnson had Strider and the victim step outside. Sgt. Johnson immediately noticed several injuries on the victim.
Sgt. Johnson took pictures of the victim’s injuries, the truck and windshield.
“Sgt. Johnson while in the process of taking pictures of the truck observed what he believed to be a cargo tie-down strap lying in the seat. The cargo tie-down strap was made of nylon. He observed several places around the strap that had numerous strands of hair,” Kellison wrote in the affidavit.
The color of hair strands in the tie-down strap appeared to match the color of the victim’s hair.
The affidavit said Sgt. Johnson thought the width of the cargo strap was consistent with the marks on the Victim’s neck.
Officer Michael Busenius arrived at Approved Cash July 6, for a domestic abuse investigation.
While on scene the officer spoke to some employees who alleged the victim came into the establishment at 11:30 a.m. that day, with bruises on her face, arms, scratches on her neck and blood inside both of her eyes.
The employee said one of the victim’s eyes were swollen almost completely shut.
According to the affidavit, the employee noticed on one of the victim’s wrists she had a “dull engraving of the word help.”
She also said the victim’s ears were bruised and her jaw appeared to be dislocated.
According to the affidavit, the employee asked the victim to lock the doors of the establishment and call 911 for help.
The victim left and got into the driver side of the vehicle and drove away.
According to the affidavit, the victim frequently went to Approved Cash. The employee said she didn’t even recognize the victim because of the injuries to her face. She alleged the victim appeared in shock and scared.
Lt. Cody Manuel and officer Busenius responded to the 200 block of South Mockingbird Lane for a follow-up with the victim.
According to the affidavit, Busenius immediately noticed the victim had multiple injuries to her body.
The victim showed Manuel and Busenius what was scratched on her arm. It was the word “hell”, she said she did that to herself because she was mad at Strider.
Follow-up photographs were taken of the victim July 6, when Manuel and Busenius were on scene.
More photographs were taken July 11, when another follow-up investigation took place with the Department of Human Services Child Welfare.
The detective asked the victim if she would come to the hospital and the victim said she didn’t want to go.
Kellison said based on her training she believed the injuries were consistent with a severe case of strangulation.
Bond was set bond at $30,000, and if posted Strider is to have no contact with the victim.
The victim filed a protective order in July against Strider. He was charged with violating the protective order Aug. 4.
Strider has allegedly broken several EPO violations trying to contact the victim, and additional charges for violating a protective order were filed Monday in Payne County District Court.
He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 14, with attorney Royce Hobbs.
