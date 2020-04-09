Stillwater man charged with DUI

Callahan Sargent Chambers, 20, of Stillwater, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
On March 24, Officer Tanner Galbiso was on patrol when he observed a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the vehicle was traveling west in the 1700 block of West 6th Street.
“At the intersection of 6th and Kings, the vehicle departed the roadway on the north side and struck the traffic signal with the front of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Officer Josh Rudluff and Galbiso located the vehicle and the driver, who was identified as Chambers.
According to the affidavit, Chambers told Rudluff he didn’t know what had happened.
“Due to his odd behavior, I asked him several questions to check if he has a possible concussion. He answered with ‘I’m not concussed,’” Galbiso said in the affidavit.
LifeNet was notified of a possible concussion and dispatched to the location just in case Chambers was having a medical episode.
According to the affidavit, Chambers told officers he was looking at his phone when he crashed into the traffic signal.
Galbiso said he could smell an odor of alcohol on Chambers while he was talking.
A field sobriety test was conducted and Galbiso said Chambers wouldn’t follow basic instructions.
According to the affidavit, Galbiso asked Chambers if he had anything wrong with his head, knees or ankles that could affect his balance. Chambers said he had problems with his back.
Galbiso had Chambers follow his stimulus pen with his eyes only. The affidavit said the test had to be restarted several times due to Chambers moving his head.
Due to Chambers' level of intoxication, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. LifeNet medically cleared him.
According to the affidavit, Chambers told officers several times that he hasn’t been drinking and he was the designated driver. While being searched officer Galbiso located a blue vape pen with green oil in his left front pocket.
Chambers was placed into the back of the patrol car while officers searched his vehicle
The affidavit said a can of Natural Lite Strawberry Lemonade was on the passenger side floorboard. The can was cold and still contained beer.
Galbiso transported Chambers to the Stillwater Police Department and Rudluff stayed on scene to work the collision report.
According to the affidavit, Chambers told Officer Galbiso he was taking a new medication and had one beer. He consented to the breath test once at the jail.
Chambers was released to the on-duty detention officer. He was released on a Personal Recognizance Bond and has court on April 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.