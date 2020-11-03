Stillwater man charged with feloniously pointing firearm

Donald Dee Beaver Sr., 57, of Stillwater, was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.
Payne County Deputy David Sloan was dispatched Oct. 23 to 13000 block of East 6th Street to investigate a reported threat.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaver’s son called authorities and alleged his father had pointed a black powder rifle at him.
The affidavit said Beaver and the victim were driving to get cigarettes when they began to argue.
The victim alleged he was told to move out by Beaver. He attempted to enter the residence and that was when Beaver allegedly pointed the rifle at the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim left the residence and called dispatch.
Sloan wrote in the affidavit he went to Beaver’s residence and made contact with him in the front yard.
Beaver told Sloan he and the victim argued about the victim not paying rent. Beaver denied pointing a gun at the victim according to the affidavit.
Sloan alleged in the affidavit the victim told him there were two guns under his bed that belonged to his girlfriend.
“Beaver took me to the southwest bedroom where I observed a soft, long gun case laying at the foot of the bed,” Sloan alleged in the affidavit.
Two guns were found under the south side of the bed.
“I cleared both firearms and observed the Marlin was chamber loaded,” Sloan wrote in the affidavit.
Sloan asked Beaver what the soft long gun was used for. He allegedly told the deputy that was where the black powder is usually stored.
Sloan placed Beaver under arrest and Beaver was transported to the Payne County Jail where he was released to the custody of the detention staff.
Both firearms were placed into evidence.
Beaver posted bond Oct. 24.
He will appear in court Nov. 10 on the arraignment docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.