Stillwater man charged with first-degree burglary

A 25-year-old man from Stillwater was arrested for first-degree burglary along with domestic assault and battery, as well as malicious injury to property.
Chance Michael Anthony Lea was arrested Sunday when officers were dispatched for an assault in progress.
Officer Michael Busenius was dispatched at 7:52 a.m. to the 200 block of West Elm Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch informed Busenius that the caller said a man had been banging on his door, forced himself into the residence and began assaulting him.
Busenius and another officer arrived on scene. When they arrived, Busenius noted screaming could be heard.
The affidavit said when officer Busenius arrived, another officer on scene was placing a man in an investigative detention. The man was allegedly yelling at a shirtless man, on the other side of the residence.
Busenius yelled at the shirtless man to “back up” and asked if there was anyone else in the residence. According to the officer, the shirtless man complied and informed the officer there was someone else in the bedroom.
According to the affidavit, Busenius entered the bedroom and spoke with another male who was in the bathroom with the door partially open.
The two men gave officers their identification: Tannor Jackson and David House.
Jackson told officers the suspect was his ex-boyfriend and he had been pounding on his door for several minutes.
Jackson said he opened his door to ask Lea to leave when Lea forced his way into the residence.
Busenius asked Jackson if Lea had forced his way into the apartment, or if Jackson had let him into the residence.
Jackson reiterated that Lea forced his way into the residence.
According to the affidavit, Jackson had a bite mark on his chest, redness and swelling under both his eyes, along with scratches on the side of his head and arms.
Jackson declined medical attention at the scene and said he was not hurt.
Officer Busenius asked House if he saw the alleged altercation between Jackson and Lea.
House told the officer he had not witnessed the incident, he claimed he hid in the bathroom when he heard the fight start.
According to the affidavit, Busenius noted large amounts of broken ceramic on the floor. There were also other household items strewn around.
Jackson told officers the mess was caused by Lea after he had allegedly attacked Jackson.
One of the officers on scene photographed the damage, a cut on Lea’s lip and Jackson’s injuries.
Lea was placed under arrest and transported to the Stillwater City Jail.
Bond was set in the amount of $10,000. It was posted on Monday.
The court set Lea's court date on Tuesday to appear with counsel.
