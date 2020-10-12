A Stillwater man was arrested and charged with first degree burglary.
Cash Cooper Young, 20, was arrested in the 1900 block of East Lonewolf Avenue.
Stillwater Officer Tanner Galbiso was dispatched to that location regarding an intoxicated male attempting to gain entry into a residence.
“While en route, dispatch notified responding officers that the male had managed to force entry and assaulted the reporting party,” Galbiso alleged in the affidavit.
Galbiso arrived on scene and made contact with four male individuals standing outside. Two of the individuals walked away once Galbiso exited his vehicle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, while talking with the remaining two men, a man matching the description of Young walked out of a residence in the 1900 block of East Lonewolf Avenue.
Galbiso alleged in the affidavit that Young hid behind a brick pillar once he saw the officer.
Young was told by the officer to come over and speak with him.
“Cash Young had glassy bloodshot eyes, thick slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage on his breath and person,” Galbiso alleged.
Officer Byron Goree arrived on scene at this time to assist Galbiso.
Young was placed into investigative detention by Galbiso. Goree stayed with Young while Galbiso talked with the victim.
According to the affidavit, the victim had a small laceration under his left eye and his eye was beginning to swell.
The victim alleged Young was banging on his front door and asking to be let in.
He told the officer he told Young he didn’t live there and returned to his room.
According to the affidavit, Young began hitting the victim’s bedroom window.
“After not responding to the hits to the window, Cash forced his way into the residence causing significant damage to the door frame,” Galbiso alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said Young walked into the victim’s room, picked up a boot and struck the victim in the face and then started punching him.
The affidavit said Young then left the residence.
The reporting party identified Young as the person who allegedly broke into his residence.
Galbiso asked the victim if he wanted to pursue charges against Young. He said he did.
Pictures were taken at the scene and of the injuries before Young was transported to the jail.
“Once at the jail, I observed a bar stamp on his right hand. I then checked his wallet and observed a false Ohio driver’s license with a picture of a male that looked similar to Cash,” Galbiso wrote in the affidavit.
Dispatch check the license to check the validity. Dispatch advised they didn’t get a return number.
The fake license was placed into property by Galbiso.
A court date has not been set in this case at this time.
