Stillwater man charged with first-degree rape

Aaron Deshawn Christopher, 28, of Stillwater, was charged with several felonies in Payne County.
Stillwater Officer Miguel Najera was dispatched Wednesday to Grand Lake Mental Health in reference to a domestic investigation.
Najera arrived on scene to assist Officer Eric McKinney. While he was en route to the scene, dispatch advised Najera the victim was in an office and Christopher was in the lobby and he may have been in possession of a firearm.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Najera arrived on scene and joined Officer Richard Alley, who was with the suspect, and McKinney was with the victim.
Najera alleged in the affidavit that Christopher would pace back and forth and said he knew he should have gone back there with her as he looked toward the direction of where the victim was.
“I asked Aaron why we were there and he stated he didn’t know," Najera wrote in the affidavit.
The officer informed Christopher they were there to investigate a domestic call. Najera alleged this caused Christopher to become upset and say, “there was no domestic.”
McKinney left the victim and began asking Christopher what had happened the previous night.
The affidavit said he told the officer nothing had happened, and the officer questioned if he had hit the victim.
Najera wrote in the affidavit that Christopher denied hitting the victim and said she would never say that.
“Aaron was pacing and getting visibly upset. McKinney told Aaron to turn around and put his hands behind his back. Aaron then attempted to flee toward the door, but McKinney and I grabbed him and a struggle ensued. We were pushed against the office counter and fell to the ground,” Najera alleged in the affidavit.
The officers had a hold of one of Christopher’s hands, and continued to give him commands to give his other hand.
He continued to resist.
The officers eventually were able to get both of his hands and placed him in handcuffs.
According to the affidavit, the victim had several injuries including strangulation marks on her neck, bruising on various parts of her body.
The victim alleged the evening of Jan. 5 to the early morning of the next day she was beat multiple times by Christopher.
She also said Monday evening was when he allegedly strangled her. Najera asked her if it was hard to breathe during this time and she said yes, but she didn’t black out this time.
Sometime between Monday and Tuesday she alleged he forced her into sexual acts, even when she said no.
According to the affidavit, the victim alleged this was not the first time Christopher acted this way and said he had anger issues.
She also alleged after things would physical sexual intercourse would be forced and that would be the end of that incident.
Christopher was charged with first degree rape, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, resisting arrest and assault and battery.
He is being held in the Payne County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Christopher will appear in court Jan. 12 to appear with counsel.
