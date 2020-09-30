Stillwater man charged with larceny of motor vehicle

A Stillwater man was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and domestic assault and battery.
Blake Paul Cheramie, 36, was accused of assaulting a woman and stealing a vehicle and phone.
Stillwater Officer Terry Low was dispatched June 16 to the 700 block of W. Arapaho Ave. Dispatch advised the officer the victim was assaulted and her phone and car were stolen.
Low noted in the affidavit that the victim had dried blood running down the left side of her face, that continued down to the front of her neck and stopped at her chest.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she didn’t need an ambulance and was unaware of the blood until it was pointed out to her.
Low had the victim tell him what had occurred. She alleged for the past few months she has been attempting to get an emergency protective order against her boyfriend. The officer had to interject and ask the victim what had happened for officers to be called.
She alleged Cheramie took her phones and car and she must have gotten her injuries when he shoved her.
According to the affidavit, the victim woke up at 7:30 a.m. June 16 and went back to sleep. She woke up again at 9:30 a.m. and heard some noises coming from her bedroom.
The victim alleged she walked to her bedroom and saw Cheramie in the closet.
“She stated that she has a trap door that leads to her crawl space under her house in the master closet. She stated that Cheramie was standing up inside the trap door,“ Low alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the victim allegedly asked Cheramie why he was at the house when he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there and he had a warrant.
The affidavit said the victim left the bedroom door open and went on with her day because she thought Cheramie would come out.
Low wrote in the affidavit that the victim was all over the place and wasn’t making any sense.
“She went on to tell me that she came back in the room to check on Cheramie approximately two hours later to find him holding her two phones, still standing in the trap door,” Low alleged in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the victim told Cheramie he needed to leave and said he was scaring her.
The affidavit said Cheramie smashed the victim’s grandmother’s urn and tore her room up.
“She stated that she told him to step back and that he had a machete in his hand, but then stated ‘I don’t think he would actually done anything’.”
According to the affidavit, the victim alleged Cheramie asked for his phone back. The victim said she told Cheramie he had three phones in his hand and she didn’t take his phone.
Low noted in the affidavit that he had to remind the victim of the questions several times to keep her attention.
Low spoke to the neighbor who alleged he was outside watering when the victim ran outside and asked him to call the police.
According to the affidavit, the victim used her neighbor’s phone and called her lawyer first.
The neighbor also alleged he saw Cheramie drive off with the vehicle, and the car was in the garage. The victim alleged she was most concerned Cheramie would give her vehicle to her father, who she is currently facing in court.
Low asked the victim again how she received her injuries and she alleged Cheramie pushed her down into the corner.
She also alleged that Cheramie has a key to the house.
Low asked the victim why she didn’t call the police and the affidavit said she began to cry and said Cheramie wasn’t aggressing her.
Pictures were taken of her injuries and a domestic abuse supplement the officer received more information regarding the alleged assault.
She alleged she was strangled by Cheramie, but it happened so fast so she was unsure of how long.
According to the affidavit, the assault ended when the victim told Cheramie she didn’t have his phone.
Low walked inside the residence and took photos of the inside, he was led by the victim to her bedroom.
“The door had to be pushed open with the amount of clothes and items in the room. Her room was a complete mess. She stated that she picked it up and Cheramie destroyed it,” Low alleged.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and Cheramie had court Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.