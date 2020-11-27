Stillwater man charged with malicious injury to property

Leroy McRae, 61, of Stillwater, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with malicious injury to property over $1,000.
Stillwater Officer Chris Houston was dispatched at 10:39 a.m. to 2601 W. 6th Ave. for a male smashing out a vehicle window. The male was said to be walking toward the OnCue at 2421W. 6th Ave.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer made contact with a male who fitted the description given and he was asked to step outside with the officer.
“Once outside, I asked him if he had just smashed a window out of a car. He told me that he did. He said that he was walking by the Pizza Hut when he heard his wife’s voice yelling from inside a trunk of a parked vehicle,” Houston alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit said as McRae got closer to the vehicle he could hear his wife yelling, so he grabbed a metal pole and began smashing the back window out.
Houston alleged he was familiar with the suspect and that he has a history of methamphetamine use and mental illness.
“As I continued to speak with him, he later told me that he did not believe the voice from the trunk was coming from his wife, rather an unknown female. Leroy was talking sporadically and I often had to get his attention and keep him focused on the story at hand,” Houston wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the officer said he was unable to determine if McRae was experiencing mental health issues or if he was intoxicated on drugs.
McRae pointed the officer in the direction of where he had left the metal pole.
Officers later determined that there was in fact no one inside the trunk of the vehicle vandalized.
An additional officer made contact with the owner of the damaged vehicle and several witnesses nearby.
The affidavit said there were several dents on the car and a shattered back window. The damage was over $1,000 and the owner of the vehicle wanted to prosecute.
The metal pipe was placed into evidence.
McRae had outstanding warrants through Payne County, but due to COVID-19, they didn’t take him into custody.
Houston searched him for weapons and then transported him to the municipal jail where he was booked without incident.
Bond was set at $5,000 and McRae is being represented by Attorney Royce Hobbs.
He will appear in court Dec. 7 on the preliminary docket.
