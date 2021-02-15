Stillwater man charged with manslaughter after fatal collision

Charges were filed several months later against the driver accused of being under the influence and causing a fatal collision in October.
Terrell Eugene Williams, 20, was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, driving under the influence of drugs/ automobile or in the alternative manslaughter in the first degree and driving while having a revoked license.
The collision occurred Oct. 5 on State Highway 51 east of Country Club Road.
The victim, Cody Barlow, 38, of Glencoe, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he later died from his injuries.
According to the probable cause affidavit written by Stillwater Officer Kurt Merrill, during the investigation, it was found there was a lack of braking or steering input prior to the collision.
Stillwater Officer Jonathan Brese, a Nationally Certified Drug Recognition Expert, determined that Williams was impaired by intoxicating substances at the time of the collision.
The police report previously stated Williams had a blood sample taken at the hospital, but the results of the test are unknown at this time.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday with a bond amount of $50,000.
He has not been arrested at this time.
