A second person was charged in the fatal collision that killed Cynthia Stemple and injured her daughter Katie Stemple and Robin Clason in February.
Clason and the Stemples witnessed a one-vehicle collision and stopped to help Jose Armando Melendez Rodriguez, who drove off the road, overcorrected, and struck an embankment on Fairgrounds Road, according to the report.
Jeffrey Steven Bryant reportedly attempted to go around the first wrecked car and struck it, causing it to hit the pedestrians. According to an arrest affidavit, after toxicology results from a blood draw indicated Bryant was driving under the influence, he was also charged with a crime.
Bryant was officially charged on June 29 with first-degree manslaughter DUI- marijuana or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter failure to devote full time and attention.
Rodriguez was charged in March with causing an accident resulting in great bodily injury without a valid state driver’s license and aggravated driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Rodriguez was driving while intoxicated and crashed his white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado into an embankment. The Stemples went to administer aid while Clason called 911.
OHP Trooper Matthew Ledbetter wrote in the probable cause affidavit that within three minutes of the pedestrians trying to administer aid, Bryant approached the scene in a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra and failed to observe all the vehicles.
“As Bryant continued north, he drove up from a sag in the roadway and approached within hundreds of feet to the collision when he finally observed and reacted to the collision scene,” Ledbetter wrote in the affidavit.
Bryant swerved to the left but failed to avoid Rodriguez’s vehicle and struck the passenger side rear near the corner. The impact pushed the Chevrolet northward, causing it to hit all three pedestrians.
Clason was propelled north and landed in the roadway, Cynthia was stuck underneath the left rear tire, and Katie was knocked down near the roadside. Cynthia was transported by air ambulance to OU Medical, where she died a few days later.
OHP Trooper Billy Overbey delivered Bryant’s blood sample to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 18. The Criminalistics Examination Report confirmed on April 25 that Bryant had THC and other intoxicating substances in his blood at the time of the collision.
An arrest warrant with a bond of $50,000 was issued for Bryant on July 1 but hasn’t been returned yet. Rodriguez is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on July 28.
