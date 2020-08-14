Michael Phillip Kurtanic, 37, of Stillwater, was charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse and child abuse.
Kurtanic was accused of committing crimes against children. He appointed Royce Hobbs as his attorney.
April 7, Kurtanic entered into a not guilty plea to the charges against him.
On his last court date, the court ordered the parties to comply with discovery.
Kurtanic is set for pretrial and trial scheduling Tuesday morning.
Perkins brothers charged with assault bound over for trial court arraignment
Cody and Andrew Fields were arrested together after they allegedly tried to assault an officer.
Andrew was charged with assault and battery on an officer. Cody was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
In an unrelated case, Andrew was also charged with cruelty to animals after he allegedly caused the death of his girlfriend’s chihuahua.
They are both being represented by Attorney Royce Hobbs.
Both brothers will be in court Aug. 18, for trial court arraignment.
Stillwater man charged with domestic abuse by strangulation back in court
Kerry Brett Freeman, 46, of Stillwater, was arrested for domestic abuse by strangulation in 2019.
Freeman entered into a not guilty plea regarding his charges.
He will be in court Tuesday afternoon, for his 7th continued pretrial.
Joseph Gerardo Vazquez, 36, of Stillwater, will have his final pretrial Tuesday, before he goes to trial.
Vazquez is facing the charge assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
If he is found guilty he could face up to 10 years in prison or one year in County jail.
Vazquez will have a trial at 9 a.m. Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.