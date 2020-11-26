Stillwater man charged with possession of a firearm after felony conviction

Kevin Lee Stanley, 37, of Stillwater, was charged with possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.
Stillwater Officer Josh Carson was contacted Nov. 13 by Oklahoma State University Officer Mark Walling. According to the probable cause affidavit, Walling was in his backyard playing with his children Nov. 12 when he heard gunshots south of his residence.
“Officer Walling said he heard a bullet ricochet in his general direction, so he drove to the trailer to speak with the resident,” Carson said.
The officer drove to the 4000 block of South Western Road and exited his vehicle, and the affidavit said Stanley immediately pulled a pistol from his rear pocket making it visible to Walling.
“Officer Walling said he put his hands up to de-escalate the situation and told Kevin he just wanted to talk. Officer Walling identified the gun as a Browning High Power .9mm handgun,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Walling confronted Stanley about shooting in his direction, and Stanley said he was shooting at a tree and apologized for any ricochet.
Walling and Stanley talked about guns, and Stanley allegedly said he bought the gun from Cowboy Guns in Ponca City. Walling left the residence and immediately called Carson.
“I am familiar with Kevin Stanley and know he is a three-time convicted felon. I have also known Kevin Stanley to carry guns,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
Carson contacted a deputy from Payne County Sheriff’s Office to get mutual aid to continue the investigation. Carson confirmed Stanley lived at the residence in the 4000 block of S. Western Rd.
He also checked his criminal history to confirm he was a felon. Stanley is a convicted felon out of North Carolina and Virginia.
Carson alleged during his last involvement with Stanley, he had multiple handguns and was known to be involved in methamphetamine trafficking. An arrest warrant was issued with a bond of $5,000. The warrant was returned and Stanley was arrested.
He entered into a not guilty plea and will appear in court for a preliminary hearing Jan. 4.
