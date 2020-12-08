Micah Floyd Winters, 41, of Stillwater, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Payne County Deputy Zach Wheeler was dispatched Nov. 8 to the 400 block of E. 44th St for a suspicious person call. According to the probable cause affidavit, Wheeler arrived on scene at 6:48 a.m. and made contact with Winters, who was standing at the bed of a blue Chevrolet S-10 pickup.
“I asked Winters what his business was at the trailer park this morning. Winters stated that he was waiting for a friend of his to wake up so that they could go to work and while waiting, Winters decided to go through the garbage can,” Wheeler wrote.
According to the affidavit, the truck didn’t belong to Winters, and he said he didn’t know who it belonged to.
Wheeler asked Winters if he was driving the vehicle, and Winters said no.
“I then asked Winters if the vehicle did not belong to him and if he did not know who it belonged to, then why was he going through the vehicle and placing items from the garbage can into the pickup,” Wheeler wrote.
The affidavit said Winters told the deputy the vehicle had been parked in the same spot for 3-4 days, so he was placing items in there to pick up later. Wheeler gave dispatch the vehicle information and dispatch was unable to find any information regarding the vehicle.
A neighbor waved the deputy over and informed him the vehicle was not there the previous night and he had never seen the vehicle on his property before.
“I went back to where the pickup was located and placed my hand on the hood and felt heat emitting from the engine bay which leads me to believe that the pickup had recently been driven,” Wheeler wrote.
Wheeler asked Winters if he had driven the vehicle. Winters said no.
He was placed into investigative detention but was not under arrest at this time.
Wheeler searched the vehicle to look for proof of ownership. He found a fuel card belonging to Oklahoma State University. This information was relayed to dispatch.
“Dispatch advised that the vehicle is possibly stolen from OSU Animal Science Dept., and OSU had an employee going to check if the vehicle was missing from where it was supposed to be,” Wheeler wrote.
The vehicle was confirmed to be missing, and an OSU employee responded to pick the vehicle up.
Winters was placed under arrest and transported to the Payne County Jail.
Bond was set at $10,000 and Winters entered into a not guilty plea.
He will appear in court Dec. 7.
