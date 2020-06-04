Stillwater man charged with several counts of child sexual abuse

Charles Scott Cartwright, 35, of Stillwater, was charged with three counts of child sexual abuse.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Police Officer Shawn Millermon, responded to Stillwater Medical Center to investigate a sexual assault on a minor female.
When he arrived, he made contact with Sgt. Elliott Blakey and Officer Michael Busenius, both from SPD.
According to the court documents, in an effort to see if the crime scene needed to be processed for evidence, he spoke with the victim briefly.
The victim told the officer on May 22, she was sexually assaulted. She said her assailant grabbed her from behind and pushed his genitals into hers.
The victim wasn’t wearing the clothes she had on during the assault, but she informed officers on where they would be and what she was wearing.
Millermon left the ER and went to the police department to write a search warrant for the residence. The search warrant was completed and approved by the Honorable Judge Phillip Corley.
The officers arrived on scene to gather the evidence to submit it for further testing.
According to the affidavit, Cartwright denied the allegations brought against him by the minor.
On May 25, Millermon was present during the forensic interview of the minor.
The court documents said, she disclosed that she and Cartwright had been drinking when he took her to the back yard and performed numerous sexual acts. According to the affidavit, she said this wasn’t the first time she had been sexually assaulted by Cartwright.
There were two other incidents, one in Dec. 2019 and again in March. Both times she said she was allowed to drink.
Bond was set in the amount of $100,000, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
