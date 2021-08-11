Stillwater man charged with several felonies in 2019 returning to court for pretrial

Jessie Lee Armstrong-Monson, 34, was charged with several counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and first-degree rape. He was charged with one count of Domestic Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and forcible oral sodomy.
Armstrong-Monson is set to have a jury trial later this month. He was found guilty in 2019 of child sexual abuse against a child under the age of 12 in Noble County. Two of the three counts in Noble County were dismissed.
He is set for pretrial Friday before Judge Phillip Corley.
Tulsa man charged with second-degree murder appearing in court for continued arraignment
James Josiah Ramos, 31, was charged in the overdose death of his girlfriend, Jamie Bear in 2019.
The charges were filed in Tulsa, but were later transferred to Payne County for jurisdiction reasons.
Ramos wasn’t the only person charged in Bear’s death. Noah Montague, the man police alleged sold drugs to bear and Ramos was charged with felony murder.
Ramos waived his right to have a preliminary hearing in February and was bound over for trial court arraignment.
Montague decided to have a preliminary hearing, and Ramos testified at it. Judge Katherine Thomas found probable cause that Montague committed a crime and he was bound over for trial court arraignment as well.
Montague is scheduled to have a jury trial in January.
