Anthony Murral Bourland, 41, Stillwater, was charged with sexual battery.
Stillwater officer Jeremiah Johnson was dispatched Oct. 16 for a trespassing complaint in the 2000 block of East 6th Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Bourland had been banned previously from this location. The caller also said Bourland was touching the store clerk inappropriately.
The officer arrived on scene and made contact with the victim, who was “visibly shaken.”
The victim knew Bourland because he frequently went to the store, but she only knew his first name.
By the time Johnson had arrived on scene, Bourland had fled.
According to the affidavit, when Bourland arrived at the store, he parked in an area that is marked as “no parking.” He then entered the store and went behind the counter where the victim was. This area is for employees only.
The victim alleged last time Bourland was at the store he was acting odd and she suspected he may have been on illegal drugs.
“When he came around the counter she asked him to leave but he refused,” Johnson alleged in the affidavit.
The affidavit then said the victim tried to pass by Bourland. When she did this he grabbed her by wrapping both his arms around her, attempting to lift up her shirt.
The victim told the officer she was able to get away from Bourland and pleaded with him to leave the store.
According to the affidavit, Bourland exited and went to the cooler area for a brief time. When he saw the victim walk back toward the counter, he returned.
The affidavit said he tried to once again pull the victim’s shirt up. She was able to break away from Bourland and seek help from another employee who was outside.
The male employee asked Bourland to get out from behind the counter and he refused.
The affidavit said Bourland said, “I can do whatever I want.”
Officer Johnson watched video surveillance from the incident and wrote in the affidavit what happened.
The store manager arrived on scene and told the officer Bourland’s full name and approximately where he lived.
Johnson was familiar with Bourland and was aware of where he lived.
Bourland was driving a white Jaguar and was seen leaving the area as two other officers were called to patrol near that area.
A field interview was conducted and officers made contact with Bourland.
A copy of the video surveillance from the store was placed into evidence.
He has not been arrested at this time, but an arrest warrant was issued Friday.
Bond was set in the amount of $25,000.
